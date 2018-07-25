Search underway for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma correctional center

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who has escaped from a correctional center in Oklahoma.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 34-year-old Johhny Simmons was seen leaving the Mack Alford Correctional Center. He was later discovered missing during a 2 a.m. count.

Authorities said Simmons was serving time on sentences for second-degree burglary, failure to register as a sex offender, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and pointing a firearms.

Simmons is described as white, 5’11, weighing about 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can confidentially call the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.