Silver alert issued for 62-year-old Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – A silver alert has been issued for an Oklahoma City man.

On Wednesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department issued a silver alert for 62-year-old David Kaspereit.

Kaspereit was last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday near S.W. 44th St. and S. County Line Rd. in Oklahoma City.

He was wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and glasses. He may be driving a black 2010 Chevy pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “DQQ451.”

Investigators say Kaspereit is diabetic, has high blood pressure, and suffers from depression, hallucinations and paranoia.

If you see him, call 911.