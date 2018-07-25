Thunder acquires two new players in Carmelo Anthony trade

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired two new players in a three-team trade, while sending Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks.

Officials say the Thunder acquired guard Dennis Schroder from the Atlanta Hawks and forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick in the trade.

“We want to welcome Dennis and Timothe to Oklahoma City and the Thunder,” said Thunder General Manager Sam Presti. “Both of these players represent the continued transition of our style of play. Dennis provides us with another proven playmaker and someone that will only enhance the overall speed of our team. Timothe adds another young, long, versatile wing that can play multiple positions and complement our returning core. We are excited about the added depth and stylistic fit that both players provide as we enter our 11th season of Thunder Basketball.”

The Hawks will reportedly buyout Anthony’s contract, which will make him an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Carmelo Anthony and acknowledge his professionalism and contributions during his time with the Thunder,” said Sam Presti. “Although his tenure was only one year, the fact that Melo is a part of our history is important to us. We appreciate Carmelo and his agent Leon Rose for their collaboration and communication as we worked to resolve the situation in a fashion that was suitable to everyone. we wish Melo and his family nothing but the best in the future.”