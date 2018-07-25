× Tulsa man arrested in Chickasha after allegedly driving stolen vehicle

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Tulsa man was arrested after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way down a one-way street in Chickasha.

On Wednesday, at around 1:45 p.m., a Chickasha police officer spotted a pickup being driven by 24-year-old Austin Brooks. Brooks, who was not wearing his seat belt, turned and allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, stopping near S. 11th Street and W. Minnesota Ave.

Police say the vehicle had a paper tag and was purchased in Oklahoma City on July 6, but did not know who purchased the vehicle.

Brooks, who was “extremely nervous,” police say, did not have a driver license, security verification, or any other paperwork that would show he was legally in possession of the vehicle.

A woman was also in the vehicle and did not have any identification on her.

Brooks was found to have a suspended driver license and the truck was reported stolen out of Newcastle on July 6.

Brooks and the woman were taken into custody without incident. The woman was interviewed and released at the scene. Brooks was booked into jail on charges of failure to comply with the mandatory restraint law, driving the wrong way on a one-way road and possession of a stolen vehicle.