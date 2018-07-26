× Carmelo Anthony Breaks His Silence on Thunder

Carmelo Anthony didn’t take long to comment on his time with the Thunder. Anthony spoke to ESPN’s Jamele Hill on a variety of topics. At first, Melo said he had no desire to accept a trade or a buyout from OKC. However, after a conversation with his family, he began to change his tune towards both.

As for why his time in OKC didn’t work out well, Melo said, “At the end of the day, it wasn’t a good fit. I think last year — and I haven’t talked about this before — everything was just so rushed, going to the team for media day and the day before training camp. Them guys already had something in place, and then I come along in the 25th hour like, oh s—, Melo just come on and join us. Like, you can figure it out since you’ve been around the game for a long time. That’s why it was so inconsistent. At times, I had to figure it out on my own rather than somebody over there or people over there helping me.”

Those comments come a day after OKC GM Sam Presti thanked Anthony for his contributions to the Thunder.

Presti saying in the press release announcing Carmelo’s trade to the Hawks, “I want to take this opportunity to thank Carmelo Anthony and acknowledge his professionalism and contributions during his time with the Thunder,” said Presti. “Although his tenure was only one year, the fact that Melo is a part of our history is important to us. We appreciate Carmelo and his agent Leon Rose for their collaboration and communication as we worked to resolve the situation in a fashion that was suitable to everyone. We wish Melo and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Multiple reports state that Anthony will sign with the Houston Rockets to continue on his NBA career.