Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Eighty to 150 tons of trash go into the Oklahoma City recycling plant every single day. That's more than double what went into the plant before the green recycling carts went out to residents earlier this year.

It’s had a learning curve, though. Some residents are trying to recycle items that can’t be.

"Vacuum cleaner parts, clothing, wire baskets and wires,” said Greta Calvery, Public Affairs Manager for Waste Management.

Even a large flat screen television ended up at the waste management facility. It was stuffed into the new green recycle bins you use.

"These things shut us down. They wrap around equipment. They'll wrap around the screens and cause more damage,” Calvery said.

In fact, a hose shut down the Oklahoma City facility earlier this week, stopping production and costing the company $600.

Those things aren't recyclable, but bottles, cans, jars, office paper and clean cardboard are.

"What we don't want to see are plastic bags, the hangers, clothing, anything that's not listed on the lid of your cart,” said Jennifer Mcclintock, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Utilities Department.

The workers sort through every item that goes in, but they can't catch it all, especially with the large increase since the new green carts went out.

"We've seen an increase in participation. That went from 23 percent to about 60 percent in terms of the number of households recycling,” Mcclintock said, which is great news for Oklahoma’s environmental footprint. "We know that we have a limited amount of years left on our available landfill space, and so the more items we can divert away from landfills as our population grows - the more we can extend the life of those landfills."

Once the recycled items get sorted, they are sent to a plastics, paper or other appropriate facility in the country that will then recycle them into a product.

The City contracts with Waste Management for the recycling program.

They said they try to keep the recycled trash as close to where it came from as possible. In fact, they have three Oklahoma paper mills they send materials to.

For more information on what you can and cannot recycle, click here.