Driver arrested after allegedly ramming car multiple times in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say they have taken a man into custody after he allegedly went on a rampage outside of a Tulsa apartment complex.

On late Wednesday night, officers were called to a crash near the Sugarberry Apartments, located near 61st St. and Hwy 169.

When they arrived, they found the driver of a silver Dodge Ram had t-boned a green Pontiac sedan multiple times, sending it into another vehicle.

When the driver of the truck tried to flee the scene, the truck became stuck on a sign outside of the apartment complex.

Tulsa police ended up arresting the driver after he failed a sobriety test.

However, investigators tell KJRH that they still do not know what sparked the rampage.