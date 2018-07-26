Driver of fatal hit-and-run in Moore arrested

MOORE, Okla. – The driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a pedestrian in Moore earlier this week was arrested.

On Tuesday, at about 7 p.m. near the corner of SE 4th Street and Telephone Rd, the driver of a car hit a pedestrian, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. Sadly, he later died.

“Pedestrian was already pretty much across the street on the oncoming side,” said witness Kevin Burge, “and this guy seemed to speed up, and drive over toward him and hit him.”

The driver, now identified as Aaron Brown, took off and left the scene.

Officials were able to locate Brown and book him into jail on manslaughter 1 and driving under revocation. A charge of murder 2 may be filed due to the circumstances of the case, according to Moore police.