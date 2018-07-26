× EMSA officials lift Heat Alert

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials have lifted the Heat Alert after temperatures fell substantially. Officials also say they have received no heat-related calls in the past 24 hours.

EMSA issues a medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The third Heat Alert of the summer lasted 26 days and “prompted 184 people around the metro to receive emergency medical care after exposure to the extreme heat and humidity.”

EMSA officials are still urging everyone to continue to be careful outdoors.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity

Call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.