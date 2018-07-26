Fire department: Two people rushed to the hospital with severe burns

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and a woman were rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital on Thursday morning after they both suffered severe burns.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to help burn patients along N.W. 84th St.

Investigators initially said a man doused himself in gasoline and lit himself on fire at the home.

They say a woman attempted to help put out the fire, and was burned in the process.

After further investigation, officials with the fire department say this may not have been a suicide attempt. They say they are still assessing the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say the man was listed in critical condition, while the female was taken to the hospital in serious condition.