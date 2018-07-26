From one generation to another: this Spaulding, OK rancher and old friend passes wisdom from his Grannie to his own grandchildren.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPAULDING, OKLAHOMA -- Up a hill from the creek, this old dirt road is tramped down with a lifetime of footsteps for Dave Wingo, and now his grandson Quin.

"That was when they let kids grow up," he says.

"I got to cram 15 to 20 years of Grannie and Grandpa lessons into 5 or 6 weeks a year."

It leads to his grandparents old house, to a pecan orchard, and to a catfish pond we first visited in 1993.

Back then Dave's Grannie was still roaming this bottomland south of Spaulding on a Gator 4-wheeler.

She grew up with 8 brothers and no sisters, knowing how to do anything and how to teach anyone.

"She cared about people," says Wingo.

The WIngo place surrounds Grannie's old orchard and woods along the South Canadian River.

He runs cattle on it now, farms a little, and, in summers, spends as much time as he can teaching his grand kids the kinds of things his Grannie taught him.

"She taught us that we had to get up early and get our work done," he recalls. "You never know what today might bring."

It's been a few weeks now, earlier this summer, Dave and his boys were cleaning up and they came across something that looked like trash, an old, worn out hoe with a broken handle, a useless garden implement to everyone but Grannie who wielded it with a marksman's precision.

"That was my grandma's hoe and she carried it around like it was an M-16," he chuckles.

Dave grew up weekends working and playing on this land, learning at the feet of his grandparents, watching and listening without realizing.

"I think about it quite a bit," he says with a tear in his eye, "I said I wasn't going to get emotional when we talked about it."

He's doing the same thing now which is what makes this artifact so poignant to him.

"It'll be something my grand kids can have and I'll tell them her stories."