Groundbreaking in Piedmont benefits fallen & disabled service member’s families

PIEDMONT, Okla.-A special ground-breaking on a new Piedmont home will benefit a fitting a fitting organization.

Neal McGee homebuilder broke ground Tuesday in Windmill Park Estates.

While groundbreakings for homes happen daily across Oklahoma, this one is extra special for a local group.

Proceeds from the sale of this house will go to the Oklahoma City Chapter of Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to America’s fallen and disabled service member’s spouses and children.

The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage. It will also have an open floor plan, Energy Efficient features, large breakfast area, an oversized island in the kitchen, and a master suite with a Jacuzzi Tub and walk-in shower.