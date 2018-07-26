Guthrie man charged with murder after DUI crash kills his passenger 

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – A Guthrie man is facing charges after he crashed a vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing one of his passengers.

It happened on Stinson Road near Mill Creek, Oklahoma, on Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Trevor Pace, of Guthrie, and his two passengers were traveling on the road when the vehicle “departed the roadway to left, overcorrected and rolled one time.”

One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the roll and landed approximately 30 feet from the vehicle’s point of rest, OHP says. That passenger died at the scene. Pace’s other passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition with internal injuries.

Officials say Pace was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He has been charged with DUI alcohol and second-degree murder.