Information, instructions for medical marijuana license application to be released

OKLAHOMA CITY – Information and instructions for medical marijuana licenses will be available on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the agency will release information by mid-afternoon Thursday for anyone wishing to apply for a license. The actual application itself will not be available until August 25.

Tony Sellars with OSDH described it as a checklist for people, including potential patients, to review leading up to the date of when the license application will be available.

“The main thing for them [patients] is the form they will need to take to their doctor to get authorization to become a medical marijuana patient,” Sellars said. “That has to be a doctor that they already have and an existing relationship with, so they will take that form that’s available today to get the authorization and that will help them when the application process actually begins.”

The application process will be online through omma.ok.gov.

“If their application is complete, they’ll get an email verifying their application has been submitted. It will be reviewed to make sure all of the supporting documents and information are included,” Sellars said.

After the application is complete, OSDH will have 14 days to either approve or deny it.

“There will be some instances, more than likely, where additional information will be needed. People will be notified of that and, when they provide that information, their application will then be considered complete and the 14-day window for them would start at that time,” Sellars said.

The OSDH has released a FAQ page on the licensing process. Click here for more information.