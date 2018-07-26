× Least popular governor? Study claims Gov. Fallin holds 19% approval rating

OKLAHOMA CITY – A recent survey of registered voters shows that Governor Mary Fallin has topped the list of the least-popular governors.

According to Morning Consult’s Governor Approval Rankings, researchers compiled a list of the nation’s most unpopular governors based on online surveys completed by more than 326,000 voters.

Gov. Fallin topped the list for the first time since being elected with an approval rating of just 19 percent.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin: 74% disapproval rating Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy : 71 % disapproval rating Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner: 60% disapproval rating Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin: 57% disapproval rating Alaska Gov. Bill Walker: 54% disapproval rating New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez: 54% disapproval rating Maine Gov. Paul LePage: 54% disapproval rating Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder: 50% disapproval rating Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker: 50% disapproval rating Hawaii Gov. David Ige: 46% disapproval rating.

The site claims that Fallin’s fall is likely due, at least in part, to the teacher walkout in April.