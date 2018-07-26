Medical marijuana patient application information to become available in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A month after Oklahomans voted to legalize medical marijuana, uncertainty still surrounds the state’s regulations regarding medical cannabis.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

After voters approved the measure on June 26, leaders with the Oklahoma State Department of Health got to work to regulate medical marijuana across the state.

However, the rules approved by the state’s Board of Health have been surrounded in controversy. In the aftermath, two lawsuits have been filed and the Oklahoma attorney general has asked the board to come up with new regulations.

Although there are still questions about how the state will regulate medical marijuana, the health department says that application information will still be available to people seeking a medical marijuana license on Thursday.

Ronald Durbin, the attorney for Green the Vote, says that although applications may be available on Thursday, it is still going to take time before medical marijuana becomes available.

“There are a few things that kind of change, but in essence, not really. When the law will become effective is once it’s fully regulated and dispensaries start opening up, growers start growing, and extracting companies begin extracting,” Durbin told KJRH.

The health department initially said that it would start accepting applications by Aug. 25, but experts say that could be difficult as long as the regulations are still being disputed.

Law enforcement officials say that possession of marijuana is still illegal, since no one can obtain a license yet.

“State officials are still convening regarding the regulations and implementation of SQ788. Without a State issued medical marijuana license, possession and distribution of marijuana is illegal. As such, the Tulsa Police Department will continue to uphold the law as it relates to marijuana. This is a fluid situation and the Tulsa Police Department will be following the State’s decision closely for when the regulations and law changes, and licenses are issued,” a statement by the Tulsa Police Department read.