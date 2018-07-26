Metro doctor who was charged with sex crimes tried to get license back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Edmond doctor who was charged with sexual battery asked the Board of Licensure to reinstate his medical license.

Signs now sit in the back of what was once Dr. Medhat Michael's office in Edmond.

In 2011, Michael’s medical practice came to end when 17 people, including patients and staff, accused the physician of sexual battery.

“I didn't commit any crimes and I was not convicted on anything, it was false allegations that has been dismissed totally,” said Michael.

He told the board on Thursday that because he was never convicted of a crime, he should be able to practice medicine again. However, when he was facing charges, he agreed to give up his license to avoid a trial.

“I'm an innocent man, I'm an innocent man and I say that in front of you and say it before my God,” Michael said.

Attorneys for the state disagree with his innocence.

“I ask that you deny his motion,” said Joe Ashbaker, an assistant attorney general.

Michael said he wasn't there when his attorneys reached an agreement with the state to relinquish his license, but the state said he still signed it.

“He's not coming here with clean hands, ladies and gentlemen, he is in fact a liar, he lied. He said he wouldn't do exactly what he is doing,” said Ashbaker.

That agreement included never applying for his medical license again.

“The patients of Oklahoma and the public of Oklahoma does not need the kind of help that he's given them in the past,” said Ashbaker.

In the end, the board sided with the state.

Michael was also charged with obstructing the board’s investigation of himself, falsifying medical records, prescribing CDS to his spouse and fraudulent licensure renewal.