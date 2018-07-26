More than a dozen cats, some dead, removed from Pennsylvania home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA (WNEP) -- The SPCA started removing more than a dozen cats from a triple-block home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday.

Police tell Newswatch 16 six cats were found dead inside the home on Kimber Street in New Philadelphia. 16 living cats were also removed from the home.

Officials discovered the animals after neighbors complained of a strong odor.

Nobody lives in two units where the cats were found.

Police said the home was covered in fleas and feces.

Officials tell us the property owner, Shirley Smith, 58, of Pottsville, is cooperating with authorities.

Police said Smith will be charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

The cats will be taken to Hillside SPCA.