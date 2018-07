OKLAHOMA CITY – One officer is injured after a vehicle accident in southwest Oklahoma City.

It happened near S.W. 89th and Penn Thursday night.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the officer was rear-ended by a pickup at a stoplight on S.W. 89th Street.

The officer was injured, but police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The driver of the truck was arrested and taken to jail.

Authorities are still investigating.