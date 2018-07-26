Oklahoma City police officers travel to Texas to honor officer killed by suspected drunk driver

PLANO, Tex. – Several officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department traveled to Plano, Texas, on Thursday to honor a fallen officer.

Dallas Police Department officer Senior Cpl. Earl “Jamie” Givens was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. Givens was attending a funeral procession for another police officer when the incident happened.

The 32-year veteran of the department was transported to Baylor Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

“Our hearts go out to your entire Department and our prayers are with you as well as the family of Cpl. Givens,” Oklahoma City police said in a Facebook post.