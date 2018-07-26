× Oklahoma City Public Schools seeking bus drivers before start of school year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District say they are looking for more bus drivers due to a current shortage.

Currently, OKCPS only has 93 drivers for 110 routes. So, they are looking for 17 more drivers before school begins on Aug. 1.

News 4 spoke with one Oklahoma City bus driver who’s been on the job for nine years and is currently driving a special needs bus.

“I like talking to the kids. I listen, you know, to some of their problems, you know, and I just try to talk to them and just be their friend,” Sandra Finley said when asked why she loves her job.

Officials with OKCPS said the new driver pay range is $13.11 to $17.91. They also will provide training.

To apply for the job, click here.

For more information, call (405)-587-1290 or (405)-587-1151.