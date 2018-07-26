× Oklahoma correctional officer charged after allegedly attacking inmate

LEXINGTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma correctional officer is now facing charges after he allegedly beat an inmate.

Officials say it all began at the Joseph Harp Correctional Center when an inmate allegedly spit on Tyler Cravens, a correctional officer.

According to court documents, Cravens was escorting the inmate back to his cell a week later when things took a violent turn.

Cravens allegedly asked the inmate, “Do you remember who I am?”

At that point, Cravens began “striking the inmate in the face with closed fists until the inmate collapsed on the floor,” the affidavit reads.

The inmate was rushed to a nearby hospital with a broken jaw.

Cravens hasn’t been arrested, but the district attorney filed a felony count of aggravated assault and battery against him.