Oklahoma man seeking answers after brother killed in sudden car fire

ADA, Okla. — An Ada man is speaking out a year after his mother’s KIA Soul burst into flames, killing his older brother.

Kelly Nash’s life changed suddenly in April of 2017.

“My brother was going to the grocery store and was backing the car back into a parking spot at her apartment in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it burst into flames with him inside of it,” Kelly Nash told News 4.

His mom saw what happened and rushed to the car.

“She was in her apartment complex. She heard the explosion and she went outside and saw it was her car and she basically tried to get to my brother, to help get him out of the car,” Nash said.

However, Nash said the doors automatically locked when the car caught fire. His brother didn’t make it out alive.

“KIA came in and they had an investigator and they determined that it did happen somewhere in the motor, but they could not determine exactly where it happened at in the motor,” Nash said.

In other instances, KIA has said the fire occurred after the car’s owner was issued a recall.

However, Nash says his family was never sent a recall notice. He says his brother’s case was the first death associated with the problems associated with the car suddenly bursting into flames.

Now, he’s wanting some answers.

We reached out to KIA for comment and have not heard back.