Oklahoma mother shot eight times while working at convenience store

ATOKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is in shock after a woman was shot during a robbery at a convenience store.

Investigators tell KXII that 30-year-old Rachana Shrestha was working at Buddy’s Handy Mart in Atoka on Monday afternoon when 18-year-old Jimuntez Hill attempted to rob the store.

Officials say Hill shot Shrestha eight times, including several shots to the head.

“It’s like a tragedy. I haven’t heard anything like that,” said Ashlee Hughes. “Every day, I used to see her. She worked at both of these [gas stations.] I saw her every day. She was so nice, she was sweet, always helped me out, always with the boys.”

Authorities say Shrestha, a mother of a 2-year-old son, is still in critical condition.

Hill was arrested at a fast-food restaurant across the street from the crime scene. He was arrested on complaints of attempted robbery and attempted murder.