Oklahoma woman meets rescuers after recovering from violent attack

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A woman who was severely injured during a brutal stabbing at a Midwest City gas station has now recovered.

Multiple people called 911 earlier this month to report that a woman was being attacked at the OnCue convenience store, along S. Air Depot, in Midwest City.

“By happenstance, Sgt. Seth Brown was near the business doing a police report in his patrol car when he saw a disturbance in his patrol car, didn’t know what was going on,” Chief Brandon Clabes told News 4.

Police soon learned Tinisha Buitron picked up her ex-boyfriend, Randall Cornelius, and went to OnCue. She went inside to get a fountain drink, and Cornelius was close behind with a knife.

"He began stabbing her at the fountain. She then ran to the front where the employees were at the cashier, trying to seek help. He continued to stab her there," Clabes said.

Police said the victim ran into the parking lot where Cornelius got on top of her and stabbed her over and over again until Brown arrived.

Cornelius was arrested on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon, and Buitron was rushed to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, authorities say Buitron stopped by the Midwest City Police Department to thank Sgt. Brown, Officer Hurst and Major Cornelison for saving her life.