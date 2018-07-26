Police: Armed robber targeted convenience store in the Paseo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a local convenience store.

On July 22, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Paseo Mart, located in the 3000 block of N. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a man ran to the counter, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The alleged suspect is described as a 25-year-old white man, standing 5’5″ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.