Police: Flower pot thief targets same Oklahoma City home twice

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a bizarre burglary after a thief with a green thumb targeted the same home twice.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they received a report about a theft from a home in the 1600 block of N.W. 41st St.

Investigators learned that a woman allegedly walked up to the home and stole a hanging flower pot from the front porch.

After the flowerpot was replaced, they say the same woman came back in the middle of the night and tried to steal the new pot.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.