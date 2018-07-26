Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Moore gas station Thursday evening.

Officials responded to the 7Eleven near S.W. 4th and Telephone Rd. around 8 p.m.

Police say they were attempting to serve a felony warrant on a man, believed to be in his 50s, and found him at the 7Eleven.

When they tried to serve the warrant, the man produced a knife.

Moore police say at one point during the incident, the man was shot an unknown number of times. The man then attempted to run from the scene after being shot but was found near the corner at the back of the building.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The officer who fired his weapon is a veteran of the department. He was not injured and his name has not yet been released.

Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department says officers were wearing their body cams, and will review the footage.