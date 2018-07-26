× Police investigating shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating following a shooting in Midwest City on Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a call about a crash near N.E. 16th and Post Rd. in Midwest City.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a van had crashed into a car.

Midwest City police learned that four juveniles had fled the scene after the crash, but they were quickly taken into custody.

While taking the teens into custody, officers noticed that one of the kids had a gunshot wound to the leg.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting and the crash are still under investigation.