Police searching for man who allegedly stole money from apartment complex washer, dryer machines

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole money from washer and dryer machines at a south Oklahoma City apartment complex.

On July 19, police responded to the Remington Apartments where police say a male suspect entered the laundry room by breaking the glass on the window pane of the door. Police believed the man then reached through and unlocked the door.

According to a police report, the suspect removed the coin slots on three dryer machines and two washing machines.

Police describe the suspect as a thin, white male with short, dark hair and a receding hairline. He was wearing a white tank top and gloves. He also has a tattoo on his right bicep that appears to be a bull head with horns, along with a tattoo on his inner left forearm.

It is unknown how much the man took from the machines.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.