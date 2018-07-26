Strong storms damage property in Oklahoma town

HOOKER, Okla. – Some residents in one Oklahoma town are cleaning up after storms severely damaged homes and property in the area.

Nancy Kletecka told News 4 that as storms moved through the southeast side of Hooker, several mobile homes were damaged.

In fact, she says debris could be found several blocks away.

“Hooker is a small tight knit community- they are already working on the cleanup,” Kletcka told KFOR on Facebook.

Residents in the area believe the straight-line winds that cam along with the storms is responsible for the damage.