Teen arrested in connection to man's shooting in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. – Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma.

On July 12, investigators allege that 18-year-old Tarsey King and another man stopped by the victim’s house to possibly buy a gun.

However, police believe King shot the man and then left the scene.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the armpit and rushed to a local hospital.

The Hugo Police Department and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office say that King was taken into custody on Thursday morning at a home in Hugo.

Officials say his arrest was the result of an anonymous tip, according to KXII.

He was booked into the Choctaw County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and first-degree robbery.