Traffic alert: Lanes closed along Cimarron Turnpike/Stillwater Spur after road buckles

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Drivers in Payne County may need to find an alternate route as crews work to repair a busy turnpike.

Officials say some of the westbound lanes of the Cimarron Turnpike, on the Stillwater Spur near mile marker 22A, will be closed for an indefinite amount of time after the road buckled.

The inside lane was recently opened, but officials say the closure will still affect the morning drive.

If you have to take the Stillwater Spur, give yourself some extra time and prepare for delays.