Variety Care Health Center’s Family Fun Day Set for August 18

Variety Care will hold a free Family Fun Day, themed There’s No Place Like Home, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at new community facility, Britton Health Center, located at 721 W. Britton Road. Variety Care’s Family Fun Day will feature live music, games, prizes, food trucks, inflatables, and much more. Event attendees can also tour the new facility through an interactive yellow brick road full of whimsical characters and nostalgic elements pulled from one of the most beloved movies of all time—The Wizard of Oz.

Local northside attraction Bouncin’ Crazy will be on hand to provide a fun and safe experience for children of all ages. Painter Lawrence Grech will bring the day’s event to life with intricate and creative face-painting designs. Make sure to bring the entire family to enjoy the attractions and participate in free health and dental screenings. Staff members will also be available to schedule appointments to access all your healthcare needs.

The Family Fun Day will also feature information, games, and prizes from local community partners including: A Chance to Change, American Heart Association, Community Literacy Centers, DCCCA, Delta Dental of Oklahoma, Hearts for Hearing, Metro Library, ONIE Project, Smart Start, Sunbeam Family Services, Thrive, and more!

Since 1932, Variety Care has been dedicated to providing access to quality, affordable health care to all Oklahomans. The federally-qualified community health center is thrilled to continue these efforts through the addition of the Britton Health Center. The Britton Health Center will offer a wide range of health care services including: pediatric care, women’s health services, general health care for men and women, dental services, an on-site pharmacy with drive thru, behavioral health, and much more.

For more information regarding the Family Fun Day, please view Variety Care’s official Facebook page. To learn more about the services offered at Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with sixteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2017, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 120,858 individuals through 356,709 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.

This content is sponsored by Variety Care Health Center and the United Way.