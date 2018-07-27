12-year-old Oklahoma girl celebrates birthday with 12 random acts of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. – A random act of kindness can sometimes show up where you least expect it.

“There was a ziplock baggie that had a ‘I hope this brightens your day’ note in it and just some money,” said Malia Curnutt, who was shopping at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Yukon.

She found the kind note, along with one dollar, attached to a pack of pencils.

“I didn’t know what to do with it. So, I was like, ‘This is really sweet. It’s one of those pay it forward things,’” said Curnutt, who put the pencils—and money back. “I think there are parents out there that probably need it more than me. It was meant to help somebody and I didn’t really need the help.”

She also posted a picture of the note and money on Facebook.

But who was behind the nice gesture was a mystery - for a little bit.

News 4 got a call from someone who knew the person behind the act of kindness. As it turns out, it was 12-year-old Britton Riley. She just celebrated her birthday.

“I did 12 acts of kindness,” said Britton.

And the dollar and note she left behind were one of the acts.

“Not very many people think about it and I thought, like, maybe if I did this, then maybe they would carry it on,” said Britton.

Britton and Curnutt were able to meet during our interview.

“I think a lot of kids need to see this,” Curnutt said to Britton. “Just, that a lot of people need to see if a kid can do it, adults can do it. Anybody can do it. Just something nice.”

Britton says she also paid someone’s library fees and fed the homeless. She hopes to be an example for others.

“I wanted to inspire others and getting to do this is amazing,” said Britton.