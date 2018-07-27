1960s Buick Wildcat pulled from the bottom of Keystone Lake

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. – A Buick Wildcat that was recovered from an Oklahoma lake is now back on solid ground.

Last week, a fisherman on Keystone Lake noticed something strange in the water.

After a bit of investigating, crews learned that it was a car that was about 20 feet underwater and buried in silt.

On Thursday, crews were able to pull a 1967 or 1968 Buick Wildcat from Keystone Lake.

Officials tell FOX 23 they have no idea how long the car has been in the lake, but say it could have been there for decades.

The VIN number and license plate were too corroded to be read.