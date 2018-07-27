$4.5 billion Wind Catcher Energy project canceled

TULSA, Okla. – An energy company has announced that it is no longer pursuing a controversial wind farm project.

On Friday, Public Service Company of Oklahoma announced that it is canceling its proposed $4.5 billion Wind Catcher Energy Connection project following a recent denial in Texas.

On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas denied approval of the project. A decision was pending with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

“We are disappointed with the decision in Texas that resulted in the cancelation of the project. Wind Catcher represented an extraordinary opportunity to provide our customers with low cost, clean Oklahoma energy and create a positive economic impact across the state,” said Steven Fate, PSO Vice President of Regulatory and Finance. “We remain committed to finding new solutions that add value for our customers. All of us at PSO deeply appreciate our partners and supporters for their commitment to the project.”

The project included a wind farm in the panhandle of Oklahoma, which would have been connected to a grid in Tulsa with a roughly 360-mile power line.