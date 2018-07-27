4 our vets: Tiny dog bringing big joy to those at Norman Veterans Center

NORMAN, Okla. – One resident at the Norman Veterans Center is considered the social butterfly of the group, earning himself more friends than anyone else at the center.

Sarge came to the Norman Veterans Center after he was trained by inmates at a correctional center in Lexington.

Since his arrival at the veteran’s center, he has become the most popular resident.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Veteran’s Affairs says that Sarge has improved the quality of life for residents in the center.

Now, he is even the star of a new children’s book by Dr. John Otto.

It will soon be available at bookstores, like Full Circle Bookstore.