4 the weekend: Day of the Cowboy, Bike ride and run at Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY – Saddle up and join the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Day of the Cowboy celebration.

This is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon and includes a performance from Oklahoma Children’s Theatre of “Pecos Bill and the Ghost Stampede.” There is a interactive family tour after the play.

There is a free summer star party at Chisholm Trail Park in Yukon Saturday night from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

OU’s Astronomy Club, the Lunar Sooners, will have telescopes set up for viewing and will lead a star discussion.

And Friday at 8 p.m., there is the free Full Moon Bike Ride and Run at Myriad Gardens.

Bring your bike and meet at the band shell stage for a leisurely hour’s ride through downtown.

You can also rent a bike with the Spokies rentals downtown, but be warned, you must have a bike light and wear a helmet.

