84-year-old Oklahoma man beaten in violent home invasion

SLICK, Okla. – An elderly Oklahoma man is recovering after he was attacked inside his own home.

Deputies with the Creek County Sheriff’s Office tell FOX 23 that three men broke into an elderly man’s Slick home and started beating him.

Even though he was attacked, the victim was able to run next door and call for help.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he is expected to recover.

The 84-year-old is well known around the small town, and neighbors are shocked that he was the target of the attack.

“He doesn’t cause anybody any problems, ever,” said Thomas Johns, a resident in Slick. “Nothing, whatsoever.”

Authorities say that although the suspects broke into the man’s home, they left without taking anything.