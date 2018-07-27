× Agency releases new draft of emergency medical marijuana rules

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a sudden change, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has released its new draft of emergency rules regarding medical marijuana in the Sooner State.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

After voters approved the measure on June 26, leaders with the Oklahoma State Department of Health got to work to regulate medical marijuana across the state.

However, the rules approved by the state’s Board of Health have been surrounded in controversy. The rules that caused the most contention involved smokable forms of medical marijuana, limits on THC levels and requiring pharmacists in dispensaries.

In the aftermath, two lawsuits have been filed and the Oklahoma attorney general has asked the board to come up with new regulations.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority released a new 75-page draft of emergency rules for implementing State Question 788.

Under the proposed rules, the requirement for a licensed pharmacist has been removed.

In a big move, the new draft also removed sections of the rules that limited "the forms of medical marijuana and prohibit the dispensing of marijuana in flower, dry leaf, or plant form." It also removes the limitations on THC content, and adds six mature plants and six seedling plants to the approved transaction amount.

It also requires that a "physician ascertain whether a patient is pregnant or likely to become pregnant during term of license and, in such cases, mandates discussion of adverse risk of marijuana use." However, it removes the previous requirement for women to undergo a pregnancy test.

As for dispensaries, the drafted rules would no longer restrict hours of operation, and no longer requires them to provide a list of creditors, a list of persons with management authority, a surety bond or a designation of a successor-in-interest.

It also adjusts the age restriction on employees from 21-years-old to 18-years-old.

The proposed rules also removes the limitation that businesses can only sell medical marijuana, and certain rules regarding restrictions on buildings for dispensaries.

To read a full summary of the changes, click here.