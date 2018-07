OKLAHOMA CITY – A chase ended in a crash on the city’s southwest side Friday evening.

Police responded to the crash area near S.W. 29th and Linn.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 it started with a chase, which was then terminated by an officer due to the suspect traveling at a high-rate of speed. That’s when the suspect continued to drive erratically and was T-boned by another vehicle.

The only injuries reported were all said to be minor.