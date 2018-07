× Crews clean up water main break in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews worked to clean up a water main break in northwest Oklahoma City Friday evening.

Officials responded to the area near N.W. 119th and Greystone Ave.

Firefighters used shovels to build small dams to keep the water away from homes.

It is unknown if water did get into any homes.

City officials will work to fix the break.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says they will continue to protect homes if needed.