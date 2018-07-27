Dallas officer killed in the line of duty to be laid to rest in Oklahoma

PURCELL, Okla. – A Texas officer who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest in an Oklahoma town on Friday.

Authorities say Sr. Cpl. Earl “Jamie” Givens was escorting a funeral procession for a fellow officer when he was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver.

The 55-year-old was known for his larger than life personality, welcoming smile and big heart.

“He was a community police officer before it was cool,” Dallas Sgt. Lawrence Nichols said.

Earlier this week, friends and fellow officers gathered to remember Givens at a service in Dallas.

Following the service, a motorcade escorted Givens’ body to Purcell, Oklahoma.

Officials say a second funeral service will be held on Friday, followed by a burial in Washington, Oklahoma.