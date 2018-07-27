Family of teen shot by police say officer account is incorrect

TULSA, Okla. – The family of a Tulsa-area teenager who was fatally shot by police says the teen was driving away from police when he was shot, contradicting law enforcement reports on the incident.

The Tulsa World reports that state investigators are looking into the shooting death this week of 16-year-old Logan Simpson.

Investigators say Bixby police were called Sunday for a reported assault with a weapon at a home. Police say they later learned someone had stolen a vehicle, which sparked a pursuit.

Police allege the vehicle’s driver, later identified as the teen, drove toward an officer’s squad car and led to the shooting.

But the family said Thursday that Logan was fleeing the officer and was driving his own vehicle.

An autopsy report hasn’t been completed. The family says it plans to file a lawsuit against the city.