Fire crews battled house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews battled a house fire in the heart of Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 36th and N. Shartel Ave.

When they arrived on scene, crews reported seeing flames and smoke billowing from the home.

Officials say it took them a while to reach the home since they received conflicting addresses. Fortunately, they were still able to get the fire knocked down quickly.

Right now, a cause is still under investigation.