× Half-mile markers to be installed along I-35

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Changes are being made to a busy Oklahoma interstate, and it’s all meant to better protect drivers.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say crews are installing half-mile markers along I-35 in Cleveland and Garvin counties.

The new signs are meant to help drivers provide more accurate information about the location of a crash, or debris on the roadway.

ODOT says there are plans to add more half-mile markers along other interstates.