In Your Corner team recognized by OKC AMBUCS chapter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Our In Your Corner team is always looking out for Oklahomans and Friday our team, Scott Hines and Marc Dillard, received a big check from AMBUCS for their ongoing “good deeds” in the community.

The thousand-dollar check was written out to the In Your Corner team.

AMBUCS recognized our team and six more local organizations for the important work they’re doing for the disabled in our community.

AMBUCS prides itself on providing mobility to disabled Oklahomans and over the years we’ve teamed up with them on a number of service projects.

We helped bless an Oklahoma paraplegic with a new set of therapeutic wheels and a 4-year-old Oklahoma boy with his very own specialty tricycle.

Mostly though, we’ve built ramps for those in need.

Friday, AMBUCS presented seven donation checks.

Other recipients included Tech Now, Special Care, Coffee Creek Riding Center, The Children’s Center, Capitol Area Special Olympics, and The Northeast Resource Center founded by Marilyn Long.

OKC AMBUCS President, Fina Nett said, “My wish is for them to pay it forward, pay it on to somebody else.”

The In Your Corner team plans to pour their thousand-dollar donation back into the community.

You can get involved with AMBUCS by helping fund a ramp project or their tryke program.

For more information contact David Feisal at 405-834-2100, dfeisal@att.net.