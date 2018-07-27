Mother wants justice for son killed by impaired driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – The mother of a 6-year-old boy that was killed in 2015 when a man, who was allegedly high on meth and other drugs, causing a car wreck, is looking for closure and justice for her son.

Saxton Watley was killed when the car he was riding in collided with Kelly Corn’s car that he was driving into oncoming traffic on the Kilpatrick Turnpike on Easter Sunday in 2015.

“Every day is just getting by, minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour, just take it one step at a time,” said Shavon Watley.

More than three years after her son was killed in the crash, Shavon still remembers her son’s spark for life.

“Saxton, if you knew him you would love him, like, he was just so much fun, just a ball of energy and just so happy, and his smile was just so beautiful, and whenever you heard his giggle it was just infectious. He was just such a good little sweet-hearted little boy,” said Shavon.

Shavon and her son, Stephen, were both in the car that night when their family member passed.

“It was just a wonderful day and we were on the road that evening coming back home and bam, our whole lives changed forever, just, it’s crazy. The only thing that keeps me going is my son Stephen. I’m still here and surviving for him,” said Shavon.

Corn was allegedly high on meth and other drugs that night when he caused the wreck. His efforts to evade justice afterwards made his crime even harder to swallow for Shavon.

“You would think someone that committed such a crime would admit to it. For him to try to evade justice and just be sneaky and kind of a little conniving with the whole situation was just disheartening for us,” she said.

Shavon contacted News 4 now because she says it’s time for Corn to pay for the choices he made. His sentencing is slated for August 23, 2018.

“He didn’t have to get in the car that night. He didn’t have to go in the wrong direction to hit us. He had a choice and that’s the choice he chose to do. He needs to pay for it,” she said.

But what would a mother say to the man that led to the death of her child?

“I’ve thought about it a few times. Just, why? Why did you make that choice to get in that car and do that? Do you have any remorse? Do you feel sorry? Do you know how much pain and suffering you have caused a family?” said Shavon.

In the end, Shavon says she just wants what is right for her son.

“Every day we have to deal with the loss and the void of Saxton not being a part of our family anymore. How do you cope with having something then it’s gone forever? It’s hard.”