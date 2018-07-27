Officials looking for GPS violator out of Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are looking for a GPS violator out of Tulsa County who has been missing since July 24.

Christy Brakefield, who may also go by Christina Brakefield, is described as a white female, about 5’8″, weighing approximately 213 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has several tattoos – “Steph,” rose and butterfly on her back; heart, brick and bars on her left leg; and, “Loyalty & Respect” and a spider web on her chest.

Brakefield was serving time for unauthorized use of a vehicle and prescription fraud out of Oklahoma County.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.